The week ahead: August 17-21

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primaries across the state take place Tuesday and several North Central non-profits are hosting an event this week. Those stories and more in your week ahead.

Tuesday is Florida’s primary election. There are numerous races taking place across north-central Florida. The race for party nominations in Florida’s Third Congressional district is the biggest race in the area.

Ten Republicans and three Democrats are seeking their parties nomination to replace retiring incumbent Ted Yoho.

Polls will be open from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. We’ll have complete coverage of all the races leading up to election day. You can read up about the candidates, here.

Charities and non-profits across North-Central Florida will be holding one of their largest fundraiser of the year on Wednesday. The amazing give will begin at 6 P.M. that day and the last 24-hours.

Dozens of non-profits and charities from our area will be participating. Causes include animal welfare, human services, the environment, and many more.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is releasing the state’s monthly unemployment report. The jobless rate improved in June from 11% to 10%.

Since June of 2019, the state has lost more than 540,000 jobs. The majority of that job loss came during the pandemic

