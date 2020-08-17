Advertisement

Thrift stores adapt during pandemic

While many small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the pandemic, a couple thrift shops in Gainesville are finding new ways to improve their stores and attract more business.
By Amber Pellicone
Aug. 17, 2020
Sandy's Resale Boutique is one of many thrift stores that's seen an increase in people trying to get rid of unwanted items during the pandemic, according to Marketing Director Shelby Radcliffe.

“I’ve had a ton of people call and emails us saying ‘I’m at home cleaning out my stuff and getting everything organized’ so there’s definitely a lot of people out there who are wanting to sell stuff who maybe don’t typically around this time of year,” said Radcliffe

Radcliffe said the pandemic has given Sandy's the chance to start up their website, which is something the store has been trying to do for a while.

"It's something we've been talking about doing for years so this gave us the opportunity to work out the kinks and get that going," said Radcliffe.

Down the street from Sandy's another thrift shop opened its doors for the first time during the pandemic.

“The pandemic made it more obvious to us that sustainability is crucial,” said The How Bazaar owner Jose Peruyero.

According to Peruyero, opening during the pandemic wasn’t ideal but he felt there was no better time.

“In the early 2,000′s or 90′s it was kinda weird like why are you going to buy used clothing buy it new,” said Peruyero. “Now people are comfortable with that it’s fantastic.”

As every item purchased from a thrift shop, is one less item thrown into a landfill, The How Bazaar want's clothing to last for their customers.

“It’s just clothes aren’t made the way they used to be made and that clothes if you bring it back to life it can survive another 10 years, 20 years,” said Peruyero.

