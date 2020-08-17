Advertisement

Weekly Buzz: August 16

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s is launching a new segment with the Ocala/Marion Chamber and Economic Partnership.

Ocala CEP’s Olana Osborn and Tom James tell us how Artemis Plastics is trying to help with the fight against COVID-19 by providing a copious amount of testing kits.

The CEP is also working together with Marion County to create programs to help businesses during the pandemic. If you own a business in Marion County with less than 25 employees, with 26 to 100 employees, or a healthcare-related business, you qualify for assistance.

To learn more, click here.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville’s Actor’s Warehouse gets early start on Amazing Give

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Many North Central Florida non-profits will be taking part in the Amazing Give which is a 2-day fundraiser starting August 19th that can help them stay afloat in these difficult times.

Local

Alachua County teachers continue to protest saying opening schools isn’t safe.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
A handful of teachers want school administrators to delay the start of school or go fully virtual as they say there isn't a good worst-case scenario plan and its not safe to return to the classroom.

News

Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum Hosts RCDRL

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The RCDRL hosted a competition at Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum in Ocala on Sunday.

News

Today marks the 38th Anniversary of the murder of Rosie Hill

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

August 16 marks 38th anniversary of Ocala woman’s murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rosie Hill was 20-years-old when she was murdered by Samuel Little in Ocala, 38 years ago.

News

Marion County Shooting

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

“Little Red Shoes” event helps families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
One of the Ronald McDonald House Charities biggest fundraisers looked a little different this year. The organization hosted a virtual "Little Red Shoes" event, and all of the money will help families staying in the home. The executive director of the house said donors from across the globe had the chance to show their support.

Local

Local

Man shot in Ocala after he points gun at sheriff’s deputies

Updated: 23 hours ago
An armed man was shot after he pointed a gun at sheriff's deputies.

Local

Ocala National Forest closing temporarily for Navy exercise

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Ocala National Forest will be closed this coming week for an exercise at the Pinecastle Bombing Range.