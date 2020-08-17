Weekly Buzz: August 16

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s is launching a new segment with the Ocala/Marion Chamber and Economic Partnership.

Ocala CEP’s Olana Osborn and Tom James tell us how Artemis Plastics is trying to help with the fight against COVID-19 by providing a copious amount of testing kits.

The CEP is also working together with Marion County to create programs to help businesses during the pandemic. If you own a business in Marion County with less than 25 employees, with 26 to 100 employees, or a healthcare-related business, you qualify for assistance.

