13-year-old killed in I-10 crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on I-10 in Columbia county killed a 13-year-old girl Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck driver was headed west, and for unknown reasons, rear-ended the car in front of it.

The car’s 13-year-old passenger was killed. The driver and another passenger were both seriously hurt. The semi-truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.