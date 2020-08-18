Advertisement

13-year-old killed in I-10 crash in Columbia County

A wreck on I-10 in Columbia county killed a 13-year-old girl Monday morning.
A wreck on I-10 in Columbia county killed a 13-year-old girl Monday morning.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on I-10 in Columbia county killed a 13-year-old girl Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck driver was headed west, and for unknown reasons, rear-ended the car in front of it.

The car’s 13-year-old passenger was killed. The driver and another passenger were both seriously hurt. The semi-truck driver suffered only minor injuries.

