Bucholz student makes national Google competition

A local student had her design for the 'Doodle for Google' competition selected as one of 54 candidates to advance to the next round oft he national competition
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One local student could leave her mark on the web.

Chloe Greene is one of 54 candidates across the country whose Google Doodle design was selected for the next round of a national “Doodle for Google” competition. The theme was “What Kindness Means To You”.

The Buchholz High School rising sophomore was the only candidate from Florida selected for the next round of the competition.

Her design shows hands depicting various races and cultures doing good works, including food drives, women’s rights and advocacy for children

“Through collaboration of people of different races and ethnicities, great things can be accomplished throughout the world,’ Greene wrote in her description of her work. “The many skin tones of the hands represent the importance of encouraging all people in the journey to make the world a kinder place.”

Google describes their ‘doodle’ as “fun, surprising and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.”

Greene now has a chance to be one of five finalist to be selected for a $30,000 scholarship for the college of her choice. The winner’s school will also receive $50,000 in technology packages.

However, Greene needs the public’s help. Public voting to determine the finalists will take place until 2:59 A.M. this Saturday. Her work is in the Grades 8-9th category. You can find the link to vote here. Make sure you select grades 8-9 and Greene’s picture will have ‘Florida’ below it.

If she makes the top-five, she’ll be guaranteed a $5,000 scholarship and prize from Google. A panel of Google executives will then decide who of the five finalist will be selected as the winner.

Googles ‘doodles’ are seen upwards of 5.6 billion times a day.

VOTE HERE FOR GREENE'S GOOGLE DOODLE

