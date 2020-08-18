Advertisement

Federal appeals court considers felons’ voting rights case

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Floridians go to the polls, the fate of some felons’ voting rights is being considered in a federal appeals court.

The voting rights of an estimated 700,000 felons deemed too poor to pay legal financial obligations tied to their conviction hang in the balance of this case.

Attorneys representing the felons argue tying voting rights to payment is in essence, a poll tax.

“When it comes to voting, the size of a person’s pocketbook alone should never dictate access to the ballot box,” said Nancy Abudu, attorney from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The state argued because felons have committed a crime, the financial obligations shouldn't be considered a tax.

“There is nothing more germane to conditioning their eligibility on than that they pay their debt to society,” said Charles Cooper, the attorney representing the State of Florida.

Another issue in the case is the difficulty felons face even determining how much they owe.

The state is offering advisory opinions to help felons determine if their eligible to vote.

Only nine opinions have been rendered so far.

“This is a setup for failure and essentially will result in people, if there is any question, erring on the side probably of not voting,” said Abudu.

Until the case is resolved, Secretary of State Laurel Lee says the state will continue requiring felons to pay before they can vote.

“The amendment is in force as it was written and as it was given to us by voters,” said Florida Secretary of State, Laurel Lee.

Several judges questioned whether the voting rights amendment itself was unconstitutional, but both the state and the plaintiffs made it clear they don't want to see it struck down.

No matter how the court rules an appeal is expected.

Vote sign
Vote sign(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mullen: Odd Dynamic to Franks matchup

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida to host its former quarterback Nov. 14

News

Smith is re-elected for fourth term as Bradford County Sheriff

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Smith was re-elected to his fourth term as Bradford County Sheriff

News

GPD makes child pornography arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is facing 15 charges, which includes 10 counts of possession of child pornography, on Tuesday.

News

Federal appeals court considers felons’ voting rights case

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

LIVE: WCJB Election coverage central

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Everything you need to know from TV20's election day coverage.

News

Lower voter turnout expected for Primary Election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said based on the turn out of early voting, he’s expecting the polls to be less busy than previous years.

News

Gainesville restaurants fall victim to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A local food blogger says speed, convenience and digital transitions could help restaurants surmount COVID -19 challenges.

News

Florida Gateway College Awarded Grant

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College awarded grant.

News

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Putnam County Deputies arrest man with $20,000 worth of drugs.

News

Marijuana bust Putnam County

Updated: 20 hours ago