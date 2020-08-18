Florida Gateway College Awarded Grant
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is receiving more than $1.3 million to help students.
The Trio Student Support Services Grant is awarded every 5-years and helps low income, first generation, and disabled students.
The grant funds academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career mentoring and more.
In the last 5-years the previous grant helped more than 150 students become graduates.
