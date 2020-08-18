Former teacher of the year for Alachua County retires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua county teacher made national headlines by making a principled stand in the classroom, but now kindergarten teacher Susan Bowles is hanging up her grade book. Bowles announced Monday that she is retiring after working with children for more than 40 years.

At Lawton Chiles Elementary in 2014, Bowles risked her job by refusing to administer a standardized test because of the difficulties they pose to younger students. This led to a general outcry against such tests and the one she opposed was eventually dropped.

Bowles was named teacher of the year in Alachua county in 2015.

