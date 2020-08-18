Advertisement

GPD makes child pornography arrest

A man is facing 15 charges, which includes 10 counts of possession of child pornography, on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing 15 charges, which includes 10 counts of possession of child pornography, on Tuesday.

William Herron is behind bars after Gainesville Police after he acknowledged sharing and downloading of the child abuse material, admitting to soliciting victim’s as young as 10-years-old.

According to GPD, they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an account holder was uploading and sharing sexual abuse material through Facebook.

“In a subsequent investigation, detectives obtained lawful access to the account information and the files which were shared,” wrote GPD in a press release. “The files shared were determined to be child sexual abuse material of minor children.”

Along with GPD SWAT, the GPD’s Internet Crimes against Children division served a search warrant to 1901 NE 2nd St., Unit 305.

Herron is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

