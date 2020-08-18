GPD responds to shots fired at a vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

GPD officers responded once again to reports of shots fired. This continues a growing trend of shootings and shots fired in Gainesville community.

On Monday, August 17, 2020, at approximately 9:20 PM, several GPD units responded to calls of shots fired at the 700 block of SE 11th Street.

After arriving on scene, officers made contact with a victim whose vehicle was struck with bullets twice in the front passenger fender and front passenger tire.

The victim was not injured.

No suspects were located after GPD officers canvassed the area.

GPD asks anyone with information to this incident to contact GPD detectives or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

