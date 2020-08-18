Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 17

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - These are the top stories around North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Update on Ronald McDonald House Charity Event

2. Florida Bar Exam Postponed Again

3. Election Prep for Alachua County

4. Gun Violence on the Rise in Alachua County

5. Officials Identify Ocala Man Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting

6. Controversy with the Post Office Fuels Mail Ballot Concerns

National Headlines you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. Coronavirus Clusters Popping Up As College Students Return to Campus

2. United States Postal Service Issues

3. Pizza Hut Shuttering Dine-In Locations

4. Pepperoni Shortage Spikes Prices for Pizza Shops

Gainesville restaurants fall victim to COVID-19 changes

Updated: moments ago
By Ruelle Fludd
A local food blogger says speed, convenience and digital transitions could help restaurants surmount COVID -19 challenges.

Florida Gateway College Awarded Grant

Updated: 13 minutes ago
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College awarded grant.

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

Updated: 26 minutes ago
By WCJB Staff
Putnam County Deputies arrest man with $20,000 worth of drugs.

Marijuana bust Putnam County

Updated: 29 minutes ago

ICYMI

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Florida Bar Exam postponed again, this time due to technical issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Brianda Villegas
Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format and rescheduled for Wednesday. Now, that date is cancelled as well.

Postal Controversy Continues to Fuel Mail Ballot Concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
The United States Postal Service may. have shipping issues with mail-in ballots.

Little Red Shoes

Updated: 6 hours ago

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago