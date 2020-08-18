LIVE: WCJB Election coverage central

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Election day has arrived in Florida.

TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information around North Central Florida. Starting from 5 p.m., WCJB will have live cut-ins on the air throughout the night with the latest results and poll numbers, while we will also post up to date information in this story.

(THREAD) @WCJB20 will have team election coverage. Here are your follows for today: @Paige_Beck, @20newsguy and @bvillegasnews will have you covered in the studio.



In the field we will have:



- @ruellefluddnews covering Alachua County Sheriff primary — WCJB TV20 News (@WCJB20) August 18, 2020

- @DylanLyonsNews updates from Congressional District 3

- @JuliaMaeLaude updates from State House District 22

-@CBellofattoTV updates from State House District 5

-@LandonTV20News updates from State House District 20

-@AJWillyWX updates from Bradford County Sheriff — WCJB TV20 News (@WCJB20) August 18, 2020

4:41 p.m.

The voters are coming in pretty steady at Trinity United Methodist Church (Precinct 45) in Gainesville. As voters leave, more pull up in their place. Tune in for @WCJB20 5 Live to find out more about your democratic candidates for Alachua County Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/rdmLpiQEcn — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) August 18, 2020

For today’s #FloridaPrimary election, I’ll be covering the race for State House District 22. Today’s election will determine who will be selected as the Republican candidate and move on to face the democratic candidate in November‘s general election. pic.twitter.com/O6tXQHf4vO — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) August 18, 2020

