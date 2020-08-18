Advertisement

LIVE: WCJB Election coverage central

North Central Florida residents head to the polls on Tuesday
North Central Florida residents head to the polls on Tuesday(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Election day has arrived in Florida.

TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information around North Central Florida. Starting from 5 p.m., WCJB will have live cut-ins on the air throughout the night with the latest results and poll numbers, while we will also post up to date information in this story.

4:41 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lower voter turnout expected for Primary Election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said based on the turn out of early voting, he’s expecting the polls to be less busy than previous years.

News

Gainesville restaurants fall victim to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A local food blogger says speed, convenience and digital transitions could help restaurants surmount COVID -19 challenges.

News

Florida Gateway College Awarded Grant

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College awarded grant.

News

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Putnam County Deputies arrest man with $20,000 worth of drugs.

Latest News

News

Marijuana bust Putnam County

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 17

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It August 17, 2020.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Florida Bar Exam postponed again, this time due to technical issues

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format and rescheduled for Wednesday. Now, that date is cancelled as well.

News

Postal Controversy Continues to Fuel Mail Ballot Concerns

Updated: 22 hours ago
The United States Postal Service may. have shipping issues with mail-in ballots.

News

Little Red Shoes

Updated: 22 hours ago