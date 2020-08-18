Lower voter turnout expected for Primary Election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday for North Central Florida to cast their votes in the Primary Elections.

Before you head out the door to cast your vote, remember to bring photo and signature ID. Also, double-check your polling location as it could have changed since the last time you’ve voted.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said based on the turn out of early voting, he’s expecting the polls to be less busy than previous years.

“I think it’ll be fairly slow, said Wilcox. “We’ve done 15% right now if you look back at our primary’s we average over the last several years in the primary election 25-35% turnout.”

Wilcox said this year voting by mail is more popular than ever due to the pandemic. “About 25% of our voters vote by mail, I do think that number is going to increase, not only by a pandemic perspective but just generally,” Wilcox said.

If you still have your vote by mail ballot, it’s too late to mail it out. You should drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 pm Tuesday’s.

