Advertisement

Lower voter turnout expected for Primary Election

Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said based on the turn out of early voting, he’s expecting the polls to be less busy than previous years.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday for North Central Florida to cast their votes in the Primary Elections.

Before you head out the door to cast your vote, remember to bring photo and signature ID. Also, double-check your polling location as it could have changed since the last time you’ve voted.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said based on the turn out of early voting, he’s expecting the polls to be less busy than previous years.

“I think it’ll be fairly slow, said Wilcox. “We’ve done 15% right now if you look back at our primary’s we average over the last several years in the primary election 25-35% turnout.”

Wilcox said this year voting by mail is more popular than ever due to the pandemic. “About 25% of our voters vote by mail, I do think that number is going to increase, not only by a pandemic perspective but just generally,” Wilcox said.

If you still have your vote by mail ballot, it’s too late to mail it out. You should drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 pm Tuesday’s.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville restaurants fall victim to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A local food blogger says speed, convenience and digital transitions could help restaurants surmount COVID -19 challenges.

News

Florida Gateway College Awarded Grant

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College awarded grant.

News

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Putnam County Deputies arrest man with $20,000 worth of drugs.

News

Marijuana bust Putnam County

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 17

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It August 17, 2020.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Florida Bar Exam postponed again, this time due to technical issues

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format and rescheduled for Wednesday. Now, that date is cancelled as well.

News

Postal Controversy Continues to Fuel Mail Ballot Concerns

Updated: 15 hours ago
The United States Postal Service may. have shipping issues with mail-in ballots.

News

Little Red Shoes

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago