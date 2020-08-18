Mullen: Odd Dynamic to Franks matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When Feleipe Franks announced he would transfer from Florida to Arkansas for his final season of college eligibility, no one thought the former Gator quarterback would actually face his former team. When it SEC announced it would re-shuffle its schedule and move to a conference games-only format during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Razorbacks ended up on the Gators’ schedule.

Franks and Arkansas will visit Florida on Nov. 14, during week eight of the SEC’s revised schedule, and Franks will have a chance to win in Gainesville as a visiting quarterback.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has some reservations about facing his old signal-caller.

“It’s not ideal to me, not for him or us, said Mullen. “I’m so thankful for what he did for our program here and how he handled himself, he’s always a first class person.”

Franks made 24 starts at Florida over three seasons, most notably helping the Gators to a 10-3 record in 2018. His 2019 season ended in September of last year when he dislocated his ankle against Kentucky. Kyle Trask led the team the rest of the year and Florida finished with 11 wins. Although Franks remains friends with several Gators, Mullen believes the competitive side of both teams will show on game day.

“Having to play them this year kind of brings up things that I don’t know how good that is,” said Mullen. “I know he’ll be motivated to play us, I’m sure our guys will be motivated to play him because it’s a little more personal.”

