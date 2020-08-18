Advertisement

Mullen: Odd Dynamic to Franks matchup

QB made 24 starts at UF before transfer
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When Feleipe Franks announced he would transfer from Florida to Arkansas for his final season of college eligibility, no one thought the former Gator quarterback would actually face his former team. When it SEC announced it would re-shuffle its schedule and move to a conference games-only format during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Razorbacks ended up on the Gators’ schedule.

Franks and Arkansas will visit Florida on Nov. 14, during week eight of the SEC’s revised schedule, and Franks will have a chance to win in Gainesville as a visiting quarterback.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has some reservations about facing his old signal-caller.

“It’s not ideal to me, not for him or us, said Mullen. “I’m so thankful for what he did for our program here and how he handled himself, he’s always a first class person.”

Franks made 24 starts at Florida over three seasons, most notably helping the Gators to a 10-3 record in 2018. His 2019 season ended in September of last year when he dislocated his ankle against Kentucky. Kyle Trask led the team the rest of the year and Florida finished with 11 wins. Although Franks remains friends with several Gators, Mullen believes the competitive side of both teams will show on game day.

“Having to play them this year kind of brings up things that I don’t know how good that is,” said Mullen. “I know he’ll be motivated to play us, I’m sure our guys will be motivated to play him because it’s a little more personal.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Santa Fe’s Evans signs with Campbellsville

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
The NAIA season is postponed until spring.

Sports

Sana Fe Raider commits

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Mullen discusses facing Franks

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

First day of UF football practice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT

Latest News

News

Mullen: New COVID-19 testing is huge for college football

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Gators head coach discusses a new COVID-19 test that can help college football succeed this season.

Sports

Gators to open season at Rebels

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida goes without a true road game from Oct. 10 to Nov. 21.

News

Several Gators football players did not practice on Monday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football suited up for the first time on Monday for the start of fall camp, however, not every Gator practiced.

State

Former Florida Gators wide receiver and coach, Aubrey Hill, passes away

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Former UF wide receiver and coach, Aubrey Hill, died on Sunday. He was only 48-years-old.

Sports

Ocala native, current Dartmouth football player, disappointed by cancelled fall season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Former Forest H.S kicker, Connor Davis, is preparing for the spring 2021 football season at Dartmouth. The Ivy league was one of the first to cancel fall sports.

Sports

Blackshear signs pro deal in Israel

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Low post scorer sets up shop abroad.