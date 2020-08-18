Advertisement

Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man was arrested on his way to a party with $20,000 worth of drugs.

Putnam County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Randy Mathews, Sunday, on 12 counts of distribution of marijuana.

They stopped Mathews on his way to Daytona, for not wearing a seat belt.

That’s when they found several pounds of marijuana, 300 vaping t-h-c cartridges, and t-h-c gummy packs.

Mathews was released from the Putnam County Jail on a nearly $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville restaurants fall victim to COVID-19 changes

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A local food blogger says speed, convenience and digital transitions could help restaurants surmount COVID -19 challenges.

News

Florida Gateway College Awarded Grant

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College awarded grant.

News

Marijuana bust Putnam County

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 17

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It August 17, 2020.

Latest News

News

ICYMI

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Florida Bar Exam postponed again, this time due to technical issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Originally scheduled for the end of July, the Florida Bar Exam was moved to an online format and rescheduled for Wednesday. Now, that date is cancelled as well.

News

Postal Controversy Continues to Fuel Mail Ballot Concerns

Updated: 6 hours ago
The United States Postal Service may. have shipping issues with mail-in ballots.

News

Little Red Shoes

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Officials identify man involved in weekend deputy shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Nine displaced after morning fire in Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago