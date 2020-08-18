Putnam County Deputies Arrest Man with $20,000 Worth of Drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man was arrested on his way to a party with $20,000 worth of drugs.

Putnam County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Randy Mathews, Sunday, on 12 counts of distribution of marijuana.

They stopped Mathews on his way to Daytona, for not wearing a seat belt.

That’s when they found several pounds of marijuana, 300 vaping t-h-c cartridges, and t-h-c gummy packs.

Mathews was released from the Putnam County Jail on a nearly $45,000 bond.

