Santa Fe’s Evans signs with Campbellsville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The recruiting process proved to be full of peaks and valleys for the high school graduating class of 2020, but Santa Fe cornerback / safety Cortavis Evans has at last settled on a college.

Evans has signed his letter of intent to play for Campbellsville, an NAIA program in Kentucky that competes in the Mid-South conference. Evans will be departing for school almost immediately.

The NAIA is delaying fall sports competition until the spring semester out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic, but Evans believes the wait will prove to be beneficial for him.

“It gives me more time to get prepared as an incoming freshman and for my grades,” said Evans. “I can focus on school more, so I feel that’s a good thing for me.”

The Tigers are coming off a 1-9 record in 2019, their worst season in a dozen years.

