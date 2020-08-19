Cammack wins Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Associate Press has declared Kat Cammack the winner in the Republican Primary for the 3rd Congressional District of Florida.

Cammack faced nine other party opponents in the race to fill the seat Ted Yoho will be vacating when he steps down at the end of his term. She will face one of the three qualifying Democratic candidates in the general election.

At last count, Cammack was leading with 25% of the vote. Judson Sapp took up the second position, followed by Gavin Rollins in third.

BREAKING: @Kat_Cammack has won the Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District Race. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/ybHBhE5jMr — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) August 19, 2020

Cammack served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Yoho, which she says gives her experience in the nation’s capital that would help her on day one.

"With me, they are going to get someone who is going to be a voice of reason on these issues that have been plaguing our country and our district for decades. Whether it is mandatory spending or national debt, fixing these broken programs that have gone on for so long. We're going to be focused on that long term vision for America," said Cammack in a previous interview.

Cammack celebrated the victory at her campaign office on NW 43rd Avenue.

