Clovis Watson Jr. beats incumbent Sadie Darnell as democratic nominee for Alachua County Sheriff

Watson received nearly 60% of the Democratic party's vote.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -From standing out campaigning in the rain to now standing as the Democrat nominee for sheriff in Alachua County, Clovis Watson Jr. beat the odds against 13-year incumbent Sadie Darnell.

More than 37,000 registered Democrat voters cast their ballot in this race. Watson turned out more than 21,000 with incumbent Darnell with a little more than 15,000.

On serving as the Democratic seat, Watson says he's honored. "The biggest honor is serving all the citizens."

The official numbers report Watson with 59% of the vote and incumbent Darnell with a bit more than 40%.

Watson added, “and to come across and certainly be that Sheriff where everyone will see Sheriff and not color, not gender Just the sheriff who’s fair to all people. Who everyone is comfortable with.

Darnell conceded the race to her opponent before official numbers were reported by Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. She later posted on Facebook stating her disappointment in the outcome.

Now while some celebrate a victory, Watson does face independent Rob Brinkman who hasn’t served as a serious candidate but is on the ballot in the general election come November.

Although, Watson is ready to get to work and his first plan of attack is to recruit a transition team to tackle the challenge of reforming current Sheriff’s office policies.

