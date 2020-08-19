Cook wins Clay County Sheriff’s race

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Michelle Cook has been declared the winner of the Republican primary Clay County Sheriff race.

Cook won 37% of the vote, tallying 14,428 of the 38,929 total votes cast.

Cook beat out suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels was suspended from the position last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Daniels was charged with witness tampering and lying to law enforcement.

The charges are related to an affair Daniels had while at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Daniels still collected 29% of the vote despite currently being ineligible for office.

Ben Carroll finished third, picking up 15% of the vote, while Michael Taylor ended up with 14%.

There was no Democratic primary for the position, and Cook will face only a write in candidate Francis Bourrie in November.

Michelle Cook has won the Republican nomination for the Clay County Sheriff. (File)

