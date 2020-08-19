Darnell concedes in Alachua County Sheriffs race

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a new sheriff in town.

According to TV20′s Ruelle Fludd, Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.

Darnell concedes to Watson in Alachua County Sheriffs race (WCJB)

Watson won the nomination with 59% of the vote with 61 of the 63 precincts reporting.

Stay with TV20 for this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.