Dialogue between youth and law enforcement aims to bridge a gap in the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -R.A.W.E. Recruits, the Gainesville Police Department, and P.K Yonge all partnered to create a dialogue between students and law enforcement.

"I feel like the police-youth dialogues, is a first step towards investing in this community. Investing in the future of this community," said Marquitta Brown, a Sergeant at GPD.

"I've noticed each and every time I've participated in these events where we bring together officers and youth; I learn something new. Every time, it makes me better sharpens me as an officer. It opens my eyes up. It opens up my perspective. It lets me know what areas can I be better in.. As a supervisor, it lets me know okay, what areas do I need to take back and help other officers grow in."

From eating pizza to talking about life, these two groups learned a lot about one another.

They were asked to describe one another, with the goal of each gaining a new perspective.

"They're just trying to do their job, and they're just trying to do what they can to help out the community and other people," said T.J. Slater, a student at P.K. Yonge.

Through this event, officers want the youth to understand communication is vital.

"I think the most important part that we like for the youth to take away from this and what we've learned over the years as cops is a simple technique as explaining to people why you're being stopped," said Brown.

"It's breaking barriers; it's helping us to build trust, it's helping us to understand that we are neighbors. There is no difference between police officers and youth, the police officers, and other community members. We are the community."

The students walked away, seeing a person, not a police officer.

"Don't treat them any differently. The vests is just their job," said Taylor Kendrick, a student at P.K. Yonge.

The founder of R.A.W.E Recruits Jerome Reed hopes if these students every encounter or need law enforcement's help, they remember this seminar.

"Hopefully, they'll be thinking about this particular day if they ever came across a situation like that. Hopefully knowing that they've had interactions with 12 police officers that showed love, that showed affection, that showed genuine interest in what they have going on in their lives that'll put their minds at ease when they have to make that call to somebody to come out and help them through a situation.."

Looking forward, Reed would like to include officers who are five to six years removed from high school to show the students this job is attainable shortly after graduation.

