Gordon Smith reacts to being elected Bradford County Sheriff for 4th Term

He defeated Glen Gnann with approximately 72% of the vote.
By AJ Willy
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -After what he says is one of the toughest elections he has ever had to go through, Gordon Smith has been elected Bradford County Sheriff for a 4th term.

Smith defeated Glen Gnann, who he says ran the most professional campaign he has ever faced. Smith feels that tonight was the ultimate report card, and he passed.

“You know, it’s overwhelming, its really humbling. To be the sheriff and know that your supporters of Bradford County, the people you serve each and everyday.” Says Smith. “But it’s really not about me, it’s those men and women that come to work. And just, you know, they serve their community.”

Smith says he plans on continuing many of the things he has been doing for the past 12 years and will continue getting feedback from members of the community on how they can improve and make Bradford County safer.

Smith received 71.95% of the vote and he says he is very honored that the people of Bradford County continue to trust him.

