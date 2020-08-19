ICYMI: Election Edition
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was election day in Florida on Tuesday, and TV20 has everything you need to know about not only the key races, but also about several of the area’s top stories.
Here are your top headlines from Tuesday, Aug. 18. on “In Case You Missed It.”
Local Election Headlines
- Clovis Watson Jr. beats incumbent Sadie Darnell as democratic nominee for Alachua County Sheriff
- Party nominees of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District
- Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race
- Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 20′s House Representative seat by large margin
- Ronald “Darrell” Smith wins Gilchrist County Commissioner District 3 race
- Gordon Smith reacts to being elected Bradford County Sheriff for fourth term
- Cook wins Clay County Sheriff’s race
- Full Election results across all local races
Local Headlines
- J.J. Finley elementary is officially renamed Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary
- GPD makes child pornography arrest
- Buchholz student makes national Google competition
- GPD responds to shots fired at a vehicle
- UF hits $900 million record in research funding
National Headlines
- Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention
- S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses
- Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
- USDA recalls 15,134 pounds of canned soup from Faribault Foods
