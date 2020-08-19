Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With more than 60 percent of the vote, Joe Harding is the winner of the Dtate House District 22 race. Harding watched the numbers closely Tuesday night at his ‘victory party’ at the Holiday Inn in Ocala surrounded by friends and family.

According to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website, with all 47 precincts reporting in, Harding received 67 percent of the vote, while his opponent Russ Randall only received 32 percent of the vote.

Harding will now move on to now face off against Democratic candidate Barbara Byram in the General Election in November.

“Everyone that voted for me, thank you very much for your support. For those that didn’t, I’m looking forward to getting to know you and getting to meet you and have your support in the general election. No one will work harder and thank you to all of those who supported me,” Harding said.

A total of 9,821 votes were cast in the State House District 22 race, with 4,217 of those votes being ‘vote by mail’ ballots. Results are unofficial until the final Canvassing Board meets and certifies the election.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.