Marion County Pets: Brooklyn, Buck and Tobias

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

Brooklyn is a four-month-old, female domestic short haired kitten. This affectionate sweetheart never turns down a cuddle. We invite anyone who needs a pick-me-up to visit our Brooklyn. Just a few moments petting her beautiful, cap-and-saddle coat turns our days around in an instant!

Buck is a two-year-old, male mastiff mix breed dog. Buck is already a big boy. He is constantly looking for someone to play with him. If you’re looking for a ball of energy with lots of love to share, we’d love for you to meet Buck!

Tobias is a three-year-old, male mix breed dog. This playful pup is full of smiles and ready to have a home he can call his own. Visit our center today and ask to meet Tobias. You’ll have an instant friend!

