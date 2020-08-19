Marion County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new members to K-9 unit as three retire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Rambo may be retiring but he certainly looks like he is still ready to take a bite out of crime.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that after six years of service, Rambo, Zeus and Tipster were going to retire from the K-9 unit.

Although the MCSO was sad to say goodbye to the trio, the office also announced two new members of their team on Tuesday, Scout and Bolo.

