Marion County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new members to K-9 unit as three retire

Marion County Sheriff's Office announces the retirement of three of its K-9 unit members.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Rambo may be retiring but he certainly looks like he is still ready to take a bite out of crime.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that after six years of service, Rambo, Zeus and Tipster were going to retire from the K-9 unit.

Although the MCSO was sad to say goodbye to the trio, the office also announced two new members of their team on Tuesday, Scout and Bolo.

