MCSO deputies arrest Ocala man for sexually abusing 8-year-old

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Ocala is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old. The girl’s mother and uncle were at the home at the time.

Marion County deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Cristobal Sunday on a charge of Capital Sexual Battery for assaulting a victim under the age of 12.

Deputies were called to the victim’s home after the child’s mother found Cristobal in the child’s room ‘pulling up his pants and fastening his belt.’

The mother questioned the child on what had happened, the victim told her that Cristobal entered her room, got into the same bed, covered her mouth, and began to sexually abuse her.

Before deputies arrived, Cristobal tried to flee and bribe the family with 3,000 dollars but they would not let him go.

“Our victim in this case is a child under the age of 12 so that makes it Capital Sexual Battery and if convicted, he’s facing some very serious time, potentially the rest of his life in prison if he’s found guilty and that’s exactly where he should be,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. Cristobal was arrested and taken to the Marion County jail. He is being held without bond.

