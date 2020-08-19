Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

(CNN) - The U.S. military is investigating a report of a possible drone flying close to Air Force One.

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

A witness says it was in the air a short distance below and off to the side of the plane.

A drone coming close to Air Force One is a major security breach. They are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

The White House has declined to comment.

A U.S. official says a sensor system would have detected an unauthorized airborne object, and after reviewing the initial feeds, the computers didn’t show anything. But they are still investigating.

