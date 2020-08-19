National Weather Service confirms tornado in Central Florida
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Volusia County are dealing with the aftermath of a tornado.
On Tuesday, a destructive storm hit the DeLand area. The National Weather Service has confirmed that the destruction was caused by a tornado. It was determined to be an EF 2 tornado, which is considered strong on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
The storm left behind downed trees, flipped cars, flooding, and damaged buildings. Witnesses caught video appearing to show a funnel cloud in the area.
The tornado had winds ranging from 105 to 115 miles per hour. Its width was about 550 yards and it tracked 4.6 miles.
