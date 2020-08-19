National Weather Service confirms tornado in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Volusia County are dealing with the aftermath of a tornado.

On Tuesday, a destructive storm hit the DeLand area. The National Weather Service has confirmed that the destruction was caused by a tornado. It was determined to be an EF 2 tornado, which is considered strong on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The storm left behind downed trees, flipped cars, flooding, and damaged buildings. Witnesses caught video appearing to show a funnel cloud in the area.

The tornado had winds ranging from 105 to 115 miles per hour. Its width was about 550 yards and it tracked 4.6 miles.

We are going door to door checking on people. For news media: Staging area for storm coverage is the parking lot just south of Save a Lot at Plymouth and Woodland, DeLand pic.twitter.com/mQwyUovj9K — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020

Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue. pic.twitter.com/4JQi8k5TSg — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020

We have disaster workers making their way through storm damage to help support our neighbors in @CityofDeLand. pic.twitter.com/EZ1Q47etUk — Red Cross Central FL (@RedCrossCFL) August 18, 2020

