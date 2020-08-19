Advertisement

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout

Mail-in ballots were the most popular method of voting in multiple North Central Florida counties this year for the Primary Election.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While the in-person voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election was less than usual due to the pandemic, voter turnout as a whole didn’t see much of a decline. Here’s a break down of the numbers from this years Primary Election compared to the last Primary Election in a presidential year.

Marion County leads North Central Florida with the highest number of registered voters.

Despite a 14% increase in registered voters, Marion county saw about a 26% voter turnout which is the same it saw back in the 2016 primary election.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)

Alachua County saw an 8% increase in voter turnout this year compared to 2016.

Alachua saw an additional 20,000 ballots cast during Tuesday’s primary election, bringing the total to just over 61,000 ballots cast.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)

In Gilchrist County the total number of registered voters is just under 12,000.

There was a roughly six percent increase in both the number of registered voters and turnout rate compared to 2016.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)

In Union County there was an even bigger increase with just under a 9% increase in registered voters and about a 12% increase in voter turn out.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)

In Levy County, voting by mail was the most popular voting method for this years Primary Election. According to the Supervisor of Elections Website, almost half of the ballots cast were done so by mail.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)

In Bradford County voting by mail was also a popular option but didn't quite beat the number of in-person voters with over 2,700 vote by mail ballots cast.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout
NCFL Primary Election voter turnout(WCJB)

In Dixie County, there was a nearly 5% increase in both the number of registered voters and voter turnout.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala City Council eases face mask ordinance

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala City Council eased measures to its face mask ordinance on Tuesday night with a unanimous vote - churches are no longer required to force face coverings.

News

Ocala man arrested for capital sexual battery of an eight-year-old

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars for capital sexual battery of an eight-year old.

News

ICYMI: Election Edition

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It was election day in Florida on Tuesday and TV20 has everything you need to know about not only the key races, but also about several of the area’s top stories you need to know about.

News

UF hits $900 million record in research funding

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida hit a record in research funding this fiscal year.

Latest News

News

Party nominees of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons and Brianda Villegas
10 Republicans and 3 Democrats were hoping to snag their party's nomination for Rep. Ted Yoho's seat.

News

Clovis Watson Jr. beats incumbent Sadie Darnell as democratic nominee for Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Clovis Watson Jr. received nearly 60% of the Democratic party's vote against 13 year incumbent Sadie Darnell.

News

Clovis Watson wins democratic seat for Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
According to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website, with all 47 precincts reporting in, Harding received 67 percent of the vote, while his opponent Russ Randall only received 32 percent of the vote.

News

Cammack wins Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Former Ted Yoho staffer, Kat Cammack wraps up the Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3, a spot being vacated by Yoho.