GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While the in-person voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election was less than usual due to the pandemic, voter turnout as a whole didn’t see much of a decline. Here’s a break down of the numbers from this years Primary Election compared to the last Primary Election in a presidential year.

Marion County leads North Central Florida with the highest number of registered voters.

Despite a 14% increase in registered voters, Marion county saw about a 26% voter turnout which is the same it saw back in the 2016 primary election.

NCFL Primary Election voter turnout (WCJB)

Alachua County saw an 8% increase in voter turnout this year compared to 2016.

Alachua saw an additional 20,000 ballots cast during Tuesday’s primary election, bringing the total to just over 61,000 ballots cast.

In Gilchrist County the total number of registered voters is just under 12,000.

There was a roughly six percent increase in both the number of registered voters and turnout rate compared to 2016.

In Union County there was an even bigger increase with just under a 9% increase in registered voters and about a 12% increase in voter turn out.

In Levy County, voting by mail was the most popular voting method for this years Primary Election. According to the Supervisor of Elections Website, almost half of the ballots cast were done so by mail.

In Bradford County voting by mail was also a popular option but didn't quite beat the number of in-person voters with over 2,700 vote by mail ballots cast.

In Dixie County, there was a nearly 5% increase in both the number of registered voters and voter turnout.

