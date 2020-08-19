NCFL sees an increase in mail-in ballots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North central Florida saw an increase number of mail-in ballots this year for the primary election.

“We’re really excited to see more people take advantage of the vote by mail process especially during the pandemic,” said TJ Pyche, Director of Communications and Outreach for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office. “We are expecting to get more and more vote-by-mail requests. Right now, we are sitting at more than 50,000 requests for the 2020 general election. That number will certainly continue to grow and we will continue to adapt.”

The Alachua County Supervisor of Election’s office had almost 34,000 vote-by-mail ballots returned for the 2020 primary election.

In 2018 and 2016, the office received less than 15,000 mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots were definitely a more popular option this year in other counties.

In Levy county, over 4,500 voters choosing to send in their ballot by mail.

According to the supervisor of elections website, almost half of the ballots cast were done so by mail.

In Columbia county, there were 5,170 vote-by-mail ballots

In Bradford county, voting by mail was also a popular option but didn’t quite beat the number of in-person voters with over 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots cast.

