Ocala City Council eases face mask ordinance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council eased measures to its face mask ordinance on Tuesday night with a unanimous vote.

The ordinance now excludes churches from the mandate , while also telling business that the signs at the entrance should “request” customers to wear masks. The new mandate also states that individuals who claim a medical reason for not wearing a face covering can no longer be questioned about their condition.

Businesses will however, have to announce that face masks are encouraged.

Although council President Jay Musleh did vote for the amendment, he told council members that he is against the face mask ordinance.

This decision comes after an Ocala lawyer had filed a complaint in Marion County, asking a judge to issue a temporary injunction. Christina Miller argued that the city order is unconstitutional, overreaching and vague.

Miller also stated that the responsibility of the mandate enforcement was placed upon businesses, which she also claimed was unconstitutional.

The mask ordinance came into effect after the city council overturned Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn’s veto with a 4-1 vote - the only dissenting vote came from Musleh.

The revised mandate still includes some penalties if businesses don’t follow these rules.

According to the ordinance, a first time offender will receive a verbal warning, which includes “education about the dangers of non-compliance,” a second offense will include a written warning, while a third, and all subsequent offenses, will include a $25 fine.

Fines would be dished out by the Ocala Police Department, which is overseen by Mayor Guinn.

