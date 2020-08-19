Advertisement

Ocala man arrested for capital sexual battery of an eight-year-old

Alonzo Cristobal is arrested for Capital Sexual Battery on a victim under 12-years-old.
Alonzo Cristobal is arrested for Capital Sexual Battery on a victim under 12-years-old.(Marion County Sheriffs Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars for capital sexual battery of an eight-year old.

Marion County Sheriff’s office arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Cristobal on Aug. 15, after deputies responded to a call about an alleged sexual assault.

Cristobal was detained, while officers spoke with the victim, her mother and her uncle. According to the police report, the victim’s mother said when she entered her child’s room, she noticed Cristobal pulling up his pants and fastening his belt. She tells police that her daughter told her Cristobal entered her bed, covered her mouth and attempted to rape her.

The MCSO detective confirmed the mother’s statement with the victim. During the interview with the victim’s uncle, he told police he attempted to restrain Cristobal and the suspect tried to bribe him with $3,000.00 to allow him to get away. The uncle refused.

According to police, Cristobal denied the allegations, however, the statements and physical evidence contradicted his story, and he was arrested.

“It is believed that Cristobal may have other victim,” MCSO wrote in a press release.

If you are a victim, or know of a victim of Alonzo Cristobal, please contact Detective Sutliff at (352) 368-3546.

Cristobal is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

