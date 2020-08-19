Advertisement

Party nominees of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

10 Republicans and 3 Democrats were hoping to snag their party's nomination for Rep. Ted Yoho's seat.
10 Republicans and 3 Democrats were hoping to snag their party's nomination for Rep. Ted Yoho's seat.
10 Republicans and 3 Democrats were hoping to snag their party's nomination for Rep. Ted Yoho's seat.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons and Brianda Villegas
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a crowded race with candidates who were hoping to represent their party for Incumbent Ted Yoho’s seat. He has been in office since 2012. 

Adam Christensen narrowly won the Democratic nomination for Florida’s Third Congressional District with 34% of the vote.

"We have done something that no one thought we ever could. We ran an entire campaign, congressional campaign, with no name recognition, no money, with all college students, everyone under the age of 23," Christensen said.

It was a close race for Christensen, Tom Wells, and Phillip Dodds as their votes were within two percentage points of each other. Wells came in second place with 33% of the vote and Dodds with 32%.

Kat Cammack won the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District with more than 25-percent of the vote. The former Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Ted Yoho faced nine other party opponents in the race.

She said she is excited about the November election, and she is looking forward to getting and meeting more voters.

"It was a referendum that we're tired of the mudslinging. We're sick and tired of the gridlock. We are ready for a clean campaign, a positive campaign, solutions. Honestly, for it to happen, for our win to happen tonight on the 100 year anniversary to the day of women's right to vote is exceptionally meaningful," said Cammack.

She defeated second-place Judson Sapp, who spent more than $900,000 on the race. Sapp earned 20-percent of the vote. Gavin Rollins finished third with 15-percent, and Dr.James St-George finished fourth with 14 percent.

Christensen and Cammack will face off against each other in November.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clovis Watson Jr. beats incumbent Sadie Darnell as democratic nominee for Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Clovis Watson Jr. received nearly 60% of the Democratic party's vote against 13 year incumbent Sadie Darnell.

News

Clovis Watson wins democratic seat for Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
According to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website, with all 47 precincts reporting in, Harding received 67 percent of the vote, while his opponent Russ Randall only received 32 percent of the vote.

Latest News

News

Cammack wins Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Former Ted Yoho staffer, Kat Cammack wraps up the Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3, a spot being vacated by Yoho.

News

Darnell concedes in Alachua County Sheriffs race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.

News

J.J. Finley elementary is officially renamed Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County School Board voted unanimously for the name change on Tuesday night.

Sports

Mullen: Odd Dynamic to Franks matchup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida to host its former quarterback Nov. 14

News

Smith is re-elected for fourth term as Bradford County Sheriff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Smith was re-elected to his fourth term as Bradford County Sheriff

News

GPD makes child pornography arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is facing 15 charges, which includes 10 counts of possession of child pornography, on Tuesday.