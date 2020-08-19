Party nominees of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a crowded race with candidates who were hoping to represent their party for Incumbent Ted Yoho’s seat. He has been in office since 2012.

Adam Christensen narrowly won the Democratic nomination for Florida’s Third Congressional District with 34% of the vote.

"We have done something that no one thought we ever could. We ran an entire campaign, congressional campaign, with no name recognition, no money, with all college students, everyone under the age of 23," Christensen said.

It was a close race for Christensen, Tom Wells, and Phillip Dodds as their votes were within two percentage points of each other. Wells came in second place with 33% of the vote and Dodds with 32%.

Kat Cammack won the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District with more than 25-percent of the vote. The former Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Ted Yoho faced nine other party opponents in the race.

She said she is excited about the November election, and she is looking forward to getting and meeting more voters.

"It was a referendum that we're tired of the mudslinging. We're sick and tired of the gridlock. We are ready for a clean campaign, a positive campaign, solutions. Honestly, for it to happen, for our win to happen tonight on the 100 year anniversary to the day of women's right to vote is exceptionally meaningful," said Cammack.

She defeated second-place Judson Sapp, who spent more than $900,000 on the race. Sapp earned 20-percent of the vote. Gavin Rollins finished third with 15-percent, and Dr.James St-George finished fourth with 14 percent.

Christensen and Cammack will face off against each other in November.

