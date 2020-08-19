Pedestrian killed after car hits him on sidewalk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 22-year-old Ocala man is dead after a car hits him on Tuesday night.

According to Ocala Police, William Ryan Abbott was walking down the sidewalk, when a car hit him. The incident occurred on state road 200, near the entrance to Lowes Home Improvement, which is near interstate-75. Investigators say a vehicle left the roadway, drove up on the sidewalk and grass area, before striking the victim.

Abbott was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

OPD says this is the eighth traffic fatality in Ocala this year, the sixth involving a pedestrian.

