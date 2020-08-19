RESULTS: Jennifer Bradley wins State Senate District 5 Primary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jennifer Bradley is officially one step closer to taking the State Senate District 5 seat. With more than 80,000 votes, 58% of voters voted for Bradley to move on to the general election over her Republican competitor Jason Holifield. Hear

“A campaign is a lot of work. We kicked off a year ago ... so we’ve been working for a year,” she said. “The last week we’ve been going non-stop. You go into the last day and you’re hopeful. You don’t take anything for granted. It was exciting. I was very grateful to see the results come in,” she said.

As far as her next steps after the Primary win, “We are gonna continue to get the message out,” she said. “I’m gonna be continuing to go to every county and continuing to get to know voters and talking about the issues that have been central to my campaign. That includes supporting law enforcement, relaunching our economy, and really making sure our North Florida values are heard in Tallahassee.”

District 5 includes several counties in North Central Florida, including Marion, Levy, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Suwannee, Columbia, Union, Baker, Bradford, and Clay County.

Bradley will now be facing Democrat Melina Rayna Barratt in the general election on November 3rd. Learn more about Rayna Barret here.

