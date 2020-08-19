Ronald “Darrell” Smith wins Gilchrist County Commissioner District 3 race

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Gilchrist County are also choosing a new county commissioner.

Ronald "Darrell" Smith defeated Daniel Hart Jr. with 62% of the vote in the district 3 race.

The seat was open after former commissioner Todd Gray said he will not be seeking re-election after serving on the commission for the last seven years.

"I look forward to working with the staff and the other board members and serving the citizens," Smith said. "I would really like us to look five years and 10 years and 20 years down the road and determine what we want Gilchrist County to be like."

Smith's goals are to protect springs and rivers, improve roads, and create growth while keeping the county's small-town character.

No Democrat qualified for the general election.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.