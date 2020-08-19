Scooter chase leads to arrest of sexual predator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in Alachua County Jail on Wednesday after stealing a scooter and fleeing from police.

According to Gainesville Police, Tajar Leath saw law enforcement following him and decided to speed down a side road. When he could not elude officers, Leath jumped off a moving scooter, allowing the scooter to fall on top of his 11-year-old passenger, injuring the child’s legs.

Police say Leath did not stop to help the boy but instead began to run between some nearby houses, hopping fences in order to avoid arrest.

GPD was able to locate the 20-year-old because the child’s mother identified him as a sex offender and knew the approximate location of his address.

Leath was charged with cruelty toward a child, aggravated child abuse, vehicle theft and grand theft of motor vehicle.

