UF hits $900 million record in research funding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hit a record in research funding this fiscal year.

UF earned a record $900.7 million dollars in research funding.

This year’s total surpassed the previous record of $837 million that was set two years ago.

Over the past 10 years, research proposals received funding from federal research grants, foundations, and non-profits.

“Our success at $900 million is great for the University of Florida but really it does reflect the remarkable expertise and talent that we have here among the faculty across all the colleges,” said UF Vice President for Research David Norton. “We really rely on the talent, the skills, and knowledge of the individual faculty member to put together research proposals that are not only compelling in terms of the technical content and the science but have to be communicated well.”

Some of the projects that have been funded were cybersecurity, corn research, and COVID-19 detection and funding to develop a vaccine.

