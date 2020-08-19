UF’s Ricky Castillo receives U.S. Open exemption

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida golfer Ricky Castillo will be a part of the U.S. Open field Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, thanks to an exemption he earned as the world’s second-ranked amateur.

Normally the U.S. Open completes its 144-player field through a series of qualifying events. However, due to COVID-19, those qualifying tournaments did not take place this year and the USGA instead granted invitations to the top seven players from the August 19, 2020 World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Castillo, from Yorba Linda, California, is coming off an outstanding freshman year as a Gator where he recorded the lowest single season average score (70.08) in program history. He also won the NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award, and was voted SEC Freshman of the Year.

Castillo will become the 14th Gator to play in the U.S. Open while an amateur. He joins Florida alums Billy Horschel and Sam Horsfield as Gators who will be competing in this year’s event.

