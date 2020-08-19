Advertisement

We’re Open: Satch Squared

Satch Squared the second location of Satchel's Pizza and serves Detroit-style pizza pies and waffles.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While some businesses in North Central Florida have shut down after falling victim to the pandemic, a new pizza place is actually doing pretty well with sales.

Satchel’s Pizza is a popular Gainesville gem with its pizza, calzones, and quirky art decor. Owner Satchel Raye partnered up with one of his managers, Mark Rodriguez, to open up and be co-owners of a second location named Satch Squared. 

“So even though we didn’t know about the pandemic when we started our plans, it fits in with the times very well,” Satch Squared Co-Owner Raye said. 

Satch Squared is located at the 4th Avenue Food Park and after a couple months of planning, it opened up in July. 

“We kind of just worked through the whole shut down thing, which was actually pretty nice because there wasn’t as much work so we could be over here like focusing on this,” Satch Squared Co-Owner Mark Rodriguez said. 

The new location serves Detroit-style pizza pies and waffles.

“About 22 years ago, when I got married, I was getting all, you know, domesticated and looking through cookbooks and found this waffle recipe that I tried and it was like nothing I ever had,” Raye said. 

Customers can take their orders to-go or eat outside in the park. 

“It’s pretty overwhelming to see how much support we have here,” Rodriguez said. 

Satch Squared does accept cash and credit cards. While Satchel’s Pizza that is cash-only, Satch Squared does not have an ATM so Raye said they are giving back to the community with their program named Rounding Up For Charity. This program gives customers a chance to round up their bill and have their change be donated to organizations in the community. 

“Customers have been great, almost everyone decides to round up and we ask everybody at the register and that’s something that we want to be a part of our brand. We want to be able to give back to the community,” Raye said.

Although there have been a few hurdles, Raye and Rodriguez said they are delighted to be a part of the 4th Avenue Food Park community. 

“It great to not just come for Satchel’s but to come for Sublime and Humble Wood Bagels and Baker Baker and Fehrenbacher’s Sausage and Opus Coffee and Dick Mondell’s. We’re kind of all a big family here and it’s great because a group can come and everybody can get what they want. It’s not low quality food, it’s high quality food,” Raye said. 

Satch Squared is open Sunday through Thursday 8am-10pm. It is also open on Friday and Saturday from 8am-midnight.

