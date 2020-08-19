Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 20’s House Representative seat by large margin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Gainesville city commissioner Yvonne Hayes Hinson is going to Tallahassee. In the race to replace term-limited Clovis Watson, Hayes Hinson easily defeated former Gainesville mayor, Rodney Long, with 60% of the vote.

Hinson told TV20 after her victory that she wants to do extensive research on why there is such a large disparity gap in Alachua County between students of different nationalities and color.

She also wants to create a coalition of educators to help push Florida into one of the top educational systems in the country.

“I want to be sure people understand funding comes with that system so we need to make sure our schools are well funded, so that they can be at their highest efficiency level and a level of excellence,” she said.

Hinson also wants to work on finding ways to reduce homelessness and create more sustainable housing for those living in poverty. She also has an interest in tackling environmental issues, such as sustainable energy - specifically finding ways to rely more on solar power than fossil fuels.

Hinson says she will take Wednesday to thank all those who helped her achieve Tuesday night’s win, and then will take a few days to wind down. But once she is fully rested, she is ready to jump in both feet first to create the change she is so passionate about for District 20 and beyond.

