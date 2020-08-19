Advertisement

Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 20’s House Representative seat by large margin

By Landon Harrar
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Gainesville city commissioner Yvonne Hayes Hinson is going to Tallahassee. In the race to replace term-limited Clovis Watson, Hayes Hinson easily defeated former Gainesville mayor, Rodney Long, with 60% of the vote.

Hinson told TV20 after her victory that she wants to do extensive research on why there is such a large disparity gap in Alachua County between students of different nationalities and color.

She also wants to create a coalition of educators to help push Florida into one of the top educational systems in the country.

“I want to be sure people understand funding comes with that system so we need to make sure our schools are well funded, so that they can be at their highest efficiency level and a level of excellence,” she said.

Hinson also wants to work on finding ways to reduce homelessness and create more sustainable housing for those living in poverty. She also has an interest in tackling environmental issues, such as sustainable energy - specifically finding ways to rely more on solar power than fossil fuels.

Hinson says she will take Wednesday to thank all those who helped her achieve Tuesday night’s win, and then will take a few days to wind down. But once she is fully rested, she is ready to jump in both feet first to create the change she is so passionate about for District 20 and beyond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Party nominees of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons and Brianda Villegas
10 Republicans and 3 Democrats were hoping to snag their party's nomination for Rep. Ted Yoho's seat.

News

Clovis Watson Jr. beats incumbent Sadie Darnell as democratic nominee for Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Clovis Watson Jr. received nearly 60% of the Democratic party's vote against 13 year incumbent Sadie Darnell.

News

Clovis Watson wins democratic seat for Alachua County Sheriff

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Elections 2020

Gordon Smith reacts to being elected Bradford County Sheriff for fourth term

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
Gordon Smith defeated Glen Gnann for Bradford County Sheriff.

Latest News

News

Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
According to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website, with all 47 precincts reporting in, Harding received 67 percent of the vote, while his opponent Russ Randall only received 32 percent of the vote.

News

Cammack wins Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Former Ted Yoho staffer, Kat Cammack wraps up the Republican bid for Florida Congressional District 3, a spot being vacated by Yoho.

News

Darnell concedes in Alachua County Sheriffs race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.

News

J.J. Finley elementary is officially renamed Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County School Board voted unanimously for the name change on Tuesday night.

Sports

Mullen: Odd Dynamic to Franks matchup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida to host its former quarterback Nov. 14