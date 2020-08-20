Advertisement

Alachua company receives $106,000,000 contract to develop COVID vaccine

A biopharmaceutical company in Alachua has won a big contract to support the government’s drive for a COVID-19 vaccine.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A biopharmaceutical company in Alachua has won a big contract to support the government’s drive for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ology Bioservices will receive a one year, $106,000,000 contract to help provide 186 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ology will be responsible for the difficult task of sterilizing the vaccine and container, and then filling and sealing the product in a sterile environment.

The work is expected to be finished by August of next year.

