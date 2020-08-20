Advertisement

Alachua County Budget meeting: CARES Act $ sent out, ACSO propose $750k for body cameras

If you haven't received your CARES Act money yet, check back on Monday
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first round of county CARES Act money is out, and the county says more should be on the way soon.

If you have applied and you’re wondering if you have been accepted, or if you’ve been accepted and are waiting for your money, the first step to take is to check the status of your application online. If you are still wanting to apply, it’s not too late. Apply here. According to the county, even if all current 4,000 individuals and 220 businesses that have applied were accepted, they’d still have more than $11 million left to give away to individuals and $13 million dollars left to give away to businesses. As the federal government issued, Alachua County will have to spend that money by December 30th.

The county is shooting for a two-week turn-around for the processing of applications, but they say it’s a longer process than expected as they’re taking extra steps to ensure they can assist those who are not accepted. They recommend everyone fills out the applications fully and to reach out to the help line or live chat if they need any assistance at 352-309-2505.

“Every Monday of every week we’re going to be issuing disbursements to people who are fully approved applicants. So, this week we’re going before Monday just to get out this first batch but starting next Monday and every thereafter we will be doing hundreds of payments every Monday,” Todd Hutchinson, Finance Director for the Clerk of Court, said.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also joined the budget meeting. According to Sheriff Sadie Darnell, the current budget request includes less than a 1% increase in funds. That will go towards retirement, health insurance and contractual obligations.

Sheriff Darnell also recommended that the county move forward with purchasing and using body cameras. She estimated that between software, training and recurring costs, the county will need to fund the sheriff’s office more than $720,000. For now, it’s just a suggestion. No decisions will be made on that matter until Clovis Watson Jr. takes office as sheriff in January.

“My recommendation to the board is to wait for the sheriff elect to come in to see if he concurs with a recommendation, the staff recommendation, and move forward with that purchase,” Sheriff Darnel said.

Sheriff Darnell also commented on the recent benefit of the mental health co-responders they have and recommended they add a second and third team for full 24 hour coverage.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bradford County Emergency management officials encourage citizens to avoid storm shelters unless absolutely necessary due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Bradford County officials want residents to only use shelters as a last resort.

Local

Columbia County Report: August 20

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Leaders in Lake City are talking about budget cuts. Mike McKee has that story and more in this week’s Columbia County report.

Local

Gainesville City Commission talks about COVID-19 plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With college students coming back to Gainesville, the city commission is working with the University of Florida to create a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gainesville Police arrested three men who were waving their weapons while driving. Those activities were posted on Facebook live.

Latest News

Local

UF BLSA held a protest to allow professor to teach remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A group of law students at the University of Florida protested Thursday afternoon to have a course be offered online for the fall after it was canceled.

News

FSU Catching Cases Before Classes Begin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Of the 3,222 tests conducted so far, 42 students and five staff members have tested positive.

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In addition to spraying disinfectant in between each route, when drivers bring the buses back to the district compound there will be additional cleaning to do.

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UF Professor of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rhoel Dinglasan, discusses the new saliva COVID tests

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Gators move into campus housing with precautions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gators are returning to Gainesville and moving into residence halls during a pandemic. The University of Florida is taking precautions to ensure students moving into dorms remain safe and healthy by requiring face masks and cleaning all common areas twice a day.