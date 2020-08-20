Alachua County Budget meeting: CARES Act $ sent out, ACSO propose $750k for body cameras

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first round of county CARES Act money is out, and the county says more should be on the way soon.

If you have applied and you’re wondering if you have been accepted, or if you’ve been accepted and are waiting for your money, the first step to take is to check the status of your application online. If you are still wanting to apply, it’s not too late. Apply here. According to the county, even if all current 4,000 individuals and 220 businesses that have applied were accepted, they’d still have more than $11 million left to give away to individuals and $13 million dollars left to give away to businesses. As the federal government issued, Alachua County will have to spend that money by December 30th.

The county is shooting for a two-week turn-around for the processing of applications, but they say it’s a longer process than expected as they’re taking extra steps to ensure they can assist those who are not accepted. They recommend everyone fills out the applications fully and to reach out to the help line or live chat if they need any assistance at 352-309-2505.

“Every Monday of every week we’re going to be issuing disbursements to people who are fully approved applicants. So, this week we’re going before Monday just to get out this first batch but starting next Monday and every thereafter we will be doing hundreds of payments every Monday,” Todd Hutchinson, Finance Director for the Clerk of Court, said.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also joined the budget meeting. According to Sheriff Sadie Darnell, the current budget request includes less than a 1% increase in funds. That will go towards retirement, health insurance and contractual obligations.

Sheriff Darnell also recommended that the county move forward with purchasing and using body cameras. She estimated that between software, training and recurring costs, the county will need to fund the sheriff’s office more than $720,000. For now, it’s just a suggestion. No decisions will be made on that matter until Clovis Watson Jr. takes office as sheriff in January.

“My recommendation to the board is to wait for the sheriff elect to come in to see if he concurs with a recommendation, the staff recommendation, and move forward with that purchase,” Sheriff Darnel said.

Sheriff Darnell also commented on the recent benefit of the mental health co-responders they have and recommended they add a second and third team for full 24 hour coverage.

