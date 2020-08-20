City of Gainesville to discuss residents satisfaction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over a thousand Gainesville residents recently filled out a survey rating their satisfaction with city services.

The survey found, for the most part, resident's have a positive perception of Gainesville.

83% rated Gainesville as an excellent or good place to live, while only 8% gave a rating below average or poor.

Gainesville rated higher than the U.S. Average in 30 of 45 areas and satisfaction with the overall quality of city services rated 20% above the U.S. average.

64% of participants say they are satisfied with the way city governments leaders have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top community priorities over the next two years include: traffic flow on major streets, overall cost of living and employment opportunities.

The Gainesville City Commission will meet Thursday at 1 pm to discuss the survey results and use it to figure out what they can do to improve the city.

Other topics of discussion include COVID-19 and possible new Gainesville Police Programs.

