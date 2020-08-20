COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Almost every aspect of student life in north central Florida has changed due to COVID-19.

It starts when students get on the bus. School officials are asking that parents have their children wear a face covering.

“Be it a shield or a mask. For students who come to the bus without a mask, a mask such as this one will be provided for them that they can place over their nose and ears like this,” MCPS Director of Transportation, Rebecca Rora said.

Hand sanitizer will also be provided. Students will be loaded onto the bus filling the back of the bus first, working their way forward.

But it’s also up to the bus drivers to create a safe environment.

“After dropping my elementary kids off, I’ll come to the rear of my bus and spray my seats from top to bottom to make sure that all of my kids stay safe,” Bus Driver Trainer Katrina Welcome said.

In addition to spraying disinfectant in between each route, when drivers bring the buses back to the district compound there will be additional cleaning to do.

“They will sweep as normal, clean and disinfect before exiting the bus and then at the end of the day in the late p.m. they will do a thorough supplemental cleaning of their bus, restocking up heir supplies to prepare for the next morning run,” Rora added.

Class starts for both face-to-face learning and MCPSonline on Monday, August 24.

