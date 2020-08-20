Florida correction officer has died with COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -A third state corrections officer has died with the novel coronavirus.

Florida Department of Corrections officials confirmed that officer Johnnie Brown died Aug. 10, following a positive COVID-19 test. Brown worked at the reception and medical center at Lake Butler for the department since 2006.

“Officer Brown’s loss will be felt by many, his character and contributions as a correctional officer to the Florida Department of Corrections will be remembered by all who worked alongside him each day,” said FDC Secretary Mark Inch in a press release. “I offer Officer Brown’s grieving family, friends and fellow staff members my deepest sympathies in this difficult time. We will never forget his commitment to public safety and to the state of Florida.”

He is the second officer from North Central Florida to die with the disease. At the beginning of the month, officer Joseph Foster died with COVID-19 - he worked for the Florida women’s reception center in Ocala.

