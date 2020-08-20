Advertisement

Florida correction officer has died with COVID-19

(WCTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -A third state corrections officer has died with the novel coronavirus.

Florida Department of Corrections officials confirmed that officer Johnnie Brown died Aug. 10, following a positive COVID-19 test. Brown worked at the reception and medical center at Lake Butler for the department since 2006.

“Officer Brown’s loss will be felt by many, his character and contributions as a correctional officer to the Florida Department of Corrections will be remembered by all who worked alongside him each day,” said FDC Secretary Mark Inch in a press release. “I offer Officer Brown’s grieving family, friends and fellow staff members my deepest sympathies in this difficult time. We will never forget his commitment to public safety and to the state of Florida.”

He is the second officer from North Central Florida to die with the disease. At the beginning of the month, officer Joseph Foster died with COVID-19 - he worked for the Florida women’s reception center in Ocala.

According to Ocala Police, Jose Guadalupe Perez Castro has been selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Marion County deputies are investigating the death of a man found shot overnight on Thursday.

A University of Florida expert on infectious diseases explains why the two new saliva based tests are a game changer in the battle against COVID-19

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, a tractor trailer overturned on southbound interstate-75 at the state route 41 exit - which is mile marker 411.

Tracking TD13 & TD14...plus another disturbance in the Atlantic

Two 14-year old boys were arrested on Thursday for making an explosive device.

The City of Gainesville Commission will meet to discuss ways to improve the city based on a survey taken by over a thousand residents.