Florida Democratic delegate, Donald Trump Jr. discuss 2020 elections

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -The Democratic National Convention continues Thursday and the party is hoping to rev up voters heading into November. Party activists on both sides of the aisle say Florida is a very much a battleground state.

“I got involved in politics because I wanted to make a difference,” said Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos.

Commissioner Hayes-Santos was chosen as a delegate for the first time to represent Florida at the Democratic National Convention. But, with COVID-19, he’s forced to watch the speeches from home.

Hayes-Santos says the current public health and economic crises highlight the need for change.

“I truly do believe this is the most important election of our lifetimes and people need to make sure they get out and vote,” said Hayes-Santos.

President Donald Trump narrowly won Florida in 2016. Florida Republicans have seen significant victories since then, but the statewide races are often determined by razor-thin margins. Recent polling shows Florida is either a toss-up, or slightly leaning for Joe Biden.

In a one-on-one interview, Donald Trump Jr. tells Gray DC Correspondent Alana Austin that the Democrats’ agenda is moving too far left.

“It’s not your grandparents’ democrat party anymore. It’s a radical left-wing Marxist organization,” said Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is a top surrogate for the campaign. He says he sees momentum for his father’s re-election.

Alana Austin asked Trump Jr. whether he’s concerned the pandemic could cost them the election, especially with key voting groups, like the elderly and Latinos, who were hit hard by the virus.

“I don’t think so,” said Trump Jr. “I mean, I think they understand the response. I think they understand Donald Trump is trying to get money back to those American taxpayers. The Biden radical polices will send America into the stone age.”

With election day less than three months out, both sides have their sights set on winning the pivotal swing state.

The DNC wraps up Thursday. The Republican National Convention picks up next week.

