Gainesville City Commission talks about COVID-19 plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With college students coming back to Gainesville, the city commission is working with the University of Florida to create a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting, the city commission discussed how UF students and visitors can limit large gatherings like house parties and tailgating.

They discussed on what they should consider the plans to be during football games.

“This is very very ill-advised,” said David Arreola, city commissioner. “There shouldn’t be fans in the stadium. There shouldn’t be fans tailgating. There shouldn’t be fans congregating in bars to watch football. Take one drive down University Avenue in the middle of the day and you will see not a whole lot of social distancing is going on and I have had a number of students already reach out to me with deep concerns that the student body is not appropriately following.”

City manager Lee Feldman said one of the things they are working on is cooperating with restaurants downtown to move activities outside of establishments to encourage social distancing and considering in converting lot 10 and lot 13 in downtown Gainesville to become public seating.

Feldman said he plans on opening up the parking garage for free parking to accomodate the loss of parking spots.

