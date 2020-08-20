Advertisement

Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday at around 3:44 p.m., Gainesville Police officers responded to complaints of individuals driving and waving firearms near the block of 1400 NW 6th Street.

The suspects were driving and waving their firearms, while on Facebook Live. 

The officers eventually found them and pulled them over. 

The Facebook video recorded the suspects trying to hide their weapons and narcotics before running into the police.

GPD found three firearms and 28 grams of MDMA and one of the firearms was stolen. 

Javon Myhand, 27, Ronald Phipps, 25, and Isaiah Pace, 28, were all arrested. 

Myhand was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving with a suspended license. Phipps, was charged with tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed firearm. Pace, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

The three suspects have also been questioned on the recent murder of Kurry Jackson, which occurred on July 13, at the Days Inn. 

GPD is asking if anyone has any information on the three men on the involvement of Jackson’s murder, to contact Detective John Pandak at 352-393-7663. You can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7687 or https://www.stopcrime.tv/.

